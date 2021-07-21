Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled CF Ryan McKenna and LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RF Anthony Santander and LHP Keegan Akin on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 1B Yu Chang from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Justin Garza to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Lange to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Matt Manning from Toledo. Released RF Nomar Mazara.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Whitaker, OF Joey Loperfido, SS Chad Stevens, INF Kobe Kato, RHPs Kasey Ford and Deylen Miley.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed C Carter Jensen, INF Dayton Dooney and SS Brennon McNair to minor league conracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF/OF Alek Kirilloff on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled C/INF Willians Astudillo from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Asher Wojciechowski on a major league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Outrighted INF Hoy Park off major league roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with SSs Max Muncy, Drew Swift and Jack Winkler, RHPs Mason Miller, Grant Holman, Mitch Myers, Aaron Holiday, Luke Anderson, Kyle Virbitsky, Blake Beers and Hunter Breault, 3B Brett Harris, C Shane McGuire, LHPs Eduardo Rivera, Colton Johnson and Jack Owen, OF Jonny Butler, 2B Mariano Ricciardi and 1B Nick Brueser on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Darren McCaughan from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RF Dillon Thomas to Tacoma. Sent INF Wyatt Mathisen outright to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RHP J.P. Feyereisen on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Cameron Cauley and C Ian Moller.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Joel Payamps to Kansas City in exchange for cash considerations. Sent RHP Anthony Castro to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Patrick Murphy from Buffalo. Agreed to terms with RHPs Gunnar Hoglund, Chad Dallas, Irv Carter, Hayden Juenger, Hunter Gregory, Conor Larkin, Connor Cooke, Matt Svanson and Justin Kelly, LHPs Ricky Tiedemann, Trenton Wallace, Jimmy Burnette and Harry Rutkowski, OFs Jaden Rudd and Garrett Spain, 3B Riley Tirotta and C Juan Gonzalez on minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Ty Tice off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Reno (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Alex Young for assignment. Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas to Reno. Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from the 60-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Optioned C Alex Jackson to Gwinnett. Sent C Jonathan Lucroy outright to Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Jeff Hoffman from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Austin Gomber from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. Optioned LHP Darien Nunez to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Recalled 2B Sheldon Neuse from Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Kyler Castillo. Optioned CF Monte Harrison to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano and 2B Travis Blankenhorn from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse. Placed RHP Robert Stock on the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Roel Ramirez off waivers from St. Louis and optioned to Syracuse. Acquired OF Carlos Rincon from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Billy McKinney and cash considerations and assigned him to Binghamton (Double-A Northeast).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHPs Carlos Lomeli and Drew Irvine to minow league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released C Lamont Gaillard.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Brandon Stephens to a four-year contract. Placed G Ben Cleveland and TE Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with DE Chauncey Golston on a four-year contract. Signed CB Nahshon Wright to a four-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C/OG Quinn Meinerz to a four-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with DL Christian Barmore. Placed RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Cameron McGrone and DB Joshua Bledsoe on the non-football injury list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced that LB Vince Williams has decided to retire after eight seasons. Signed OL Kendrick Green.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Fred Warner to a five-year contract extension. Claimed WR Nsimba Webster off waivers from Los Angeles Rams. Signed RB Trey Sermon to a four-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Robert Hainsey to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Quadree Henderson.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Grant Jozefek.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Acquired D Caiser Gomes on loan from North Texas SC (USL) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Recinded all disciplinary actions against D Sam Stabb red card on July 18th after club’s appeal was successful.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed F Jack Blake to an extension through 2023.

COLLEGE

RICHARD STOCKTON — Named Anthony C. Berich interim athletics director.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.