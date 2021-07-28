Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Cam Hill to Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Rafael Montero on the active roster. Designated RHP Austin Pruitt for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Jared Walsh on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Recalled C Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake. Selected the contract of RHP Austin Warren from Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreau and CF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Traded LHP Justin Wilson and RHP Luis Cessa to Cincinnati for a player to be named later.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RF Jake Hager for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jack Leiter on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Patrick Murphy from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Sent LF Corey Dickerson to Buffalo on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded 2B Eduardo Escobar to Milwaukee for OF Cooper Hummel and 2B Alberto Ciprian.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Rowan Wick to Iowa (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHPs Ashton Goudeau, Josh Osich and Edgar Garcia for assignment. Sent 1B Alex Blandino to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Activated RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson.y

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired RHPs Noah Davis and Case Williams from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Mychal Givens. Recalled RHP Antonio Santos from Alburqueque (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of RHP Jesus Tinoco from Alburqueque. Activated RHP Jhoulys Chacin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on reserve/COVID-19 list. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Alburqueque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded CF Starling Marte to Oakland in exchange for LHP Jesus Luzardo. Acquired OF Bryan De La Cruz and RHP Austin Pruitt from Houston in exchange for RHP Yimi Garcia. Selected the contracts of RHP Preston Cuilmet and LF Corey Bird from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Transferred RF Garrett Cooper from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Akeem Bostick from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jerad Eickoff for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded LHP Tyler Anderson to Seattle in exchange for C Carter Bins and RHP Joaquin Tejada. Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on inactive list.

Frontier league

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Released RHP Pablo Arvelo.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Jason Pineda.

JOIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with INF Scott Holzwasser.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released LHP Paul Perez.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Thomas Spinelli.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released INF Frank Pfister.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ariel Sandoval.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DE J.J. Watt on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Rico Gafford and G Deion Calhoun on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Dante Fowler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OTs Matt Gono and Kaleb McGary and DT Deadrin Senat on the PUP list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Lamar Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Anthony Averett on the non-football list. Re-signed QB Kenji Babar.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LT Dion Dawkins and OL Ike Boettger on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Jerry Hughes on the non-football list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Krishawn Hogan. Placed S Lano Hill and TE Stephen Sullivan on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Phil Hoskins on the PUP list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed S Eddie Jackson on the non-football injury list. Placed OL Germain Ifedi on the PUP list. Placed TE Jake Butt on the reserve/retired list. Signed WRs Justin Hardy and Jon’Vea Johnson. Waived DB Rojesterman Farris and WR Khalil McClain.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Evan Brown on the non-football injury list. Activated WR Javon McKinley from the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Dominique Dafney on the PUP list. Traded an undisclosed draft pick to Houston for WR Randall Cobb.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and CBs T.J. Carrie and Xavier Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Braden Smith to a contract extension. Signed DE Damontre Moore.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Jamal Agnew, DT Taven Bryan and K Aldrick Rosas on the non-football injury list. Activated DB Luq Barcoo from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Darwin Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RBs Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed RB Cam Akers on the non-football injury list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G Tyler Marz. Placed OL D.J. Fluker, WRs DeVante Parker and Preston Williams and LB Elandon Roberts on the PUP list. Placed T Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from Green Bay. Activated OT Trent Brown and LB Kyle Van Noy from the PUP list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Chris Hogan.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated RB Sandro Platzgummer from the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed LB Reggie Ragland on the non-football injury list. Placed TE Rysen John on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Kelvin Benjamin.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Andrew Adams, DE Matt Leo and LB Alex Singleton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Le’Raven Clark and S Rodney McLeod on the PUP list. Placed OL Landon Dickerson on the non-football injury list. Signed CB Steven Nelson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Trey Lance. Placed WR Jauan Jennings and S Jaquiski Tartt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge and RB Travis Homer on the PUP list. Placed G Pier-Olivier Lestage on the non-football injury list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Placed CB Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Jalen Jelks on injured reserve. Signed DE Bunmi Rotini.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired a 2024 fourth-round draft choice from San Jose in exchange for F Lane Pederson. Signed Fs Dmitrij Jaskin and Ryan Dzingel and G Carter Hutton to one-year contracts. Signed F Liam Kirk to a three-year contract. Signed F Liam O’Brien to a one-year contract. Acquired a 2022 first-round draft choice, a conditional 2024 third-round draft choice and D Conor Timmins from Colorado in exchange for G Darcy Kuemper.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Ryan Suter to a four-year contract. Signed G Braden Holtby and Ds Andreas Borgman and Alexander Petrovic to one-year contracts. Signed F Luke Glendening to a two-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Anthony Richard to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed Fs Michael McCarron and Anthony Ridhard and D Matt Tennyson to two-year, two-way contracts. Signed G David Rittich to a one-year contract. Signed F Mikael Granlund to a four-year contract. Signed F Zachary L’Heureux to a three-year contract. Signed F Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Jonathan Bernier to a two-year contract. Signed D Dougie Hamilton to a seven-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Patrik Nemeth to a three-year contract. Signed D Jarred Tinordi and F Dryden Hunt to two-year contracts. Signed F Gregg McKegg to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Named Daniel Jacob and Max Talbot assistant coaches.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Remi Elie to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Named Martu Loncarica head field hockey coach.

NICHOLS — Announced head women’s basketball coach MaryLynn Skarzenski has resigned.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Teresa DeBoard athletic director for student-athlete well-being, James Hayes director of club sports and David Scott director for gameday operations.

