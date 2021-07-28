Trending:
Wheeler expected to start for Philadelphia against Washington

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (46-54, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-50, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-9, 5.71 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -195, Nationals +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 30-20 on their home turf. Philadelphia is slugging .400 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .530 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals are 19-29 on the road. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Wander Suero earned his second victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Matt Moore registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 22 home runs and has 62 RBIs.

Soto is second on the Nationals with 92 hits and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (finger), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Travis Jankowski: (covid-19), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

