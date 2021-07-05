Wimbledon Results

Monday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, walkover.
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.
