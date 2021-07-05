Wimbledon Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 6:00 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, walkover.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.

