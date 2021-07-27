WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Atlanta
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Indiana
|4
|16
|.200
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Las Vegas
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|Phoenix
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Dallas
|9
|12
|.429
|7
|Los Angeles
|6
|13
|.316
|9
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
