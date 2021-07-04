WNBA Glance

Trending:
The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Chicago 10 9 .526
New York 9 9 .500 3
Washington 7 10 .412
Atlanta 6 11 .353
Indiana 2 16 .111 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 4 .778
Seattle 14 4 .778
Minnesota 9 7 .563 4
Dallas 9 9 .500 5
Phoenix 7 9 .438 6
Los Angeles 6 11 .353

___

Saturday’s Games

New York 82, Washington 79

Indiana 73, Connecticut 67

Minnesota 99, Phoenix 68

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 118, Atlanta 95

Seattle 84, Los Angeles 74

Monday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

