WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|New York
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Indiana
|2
|16
|.111
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Seattle
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Phoenix
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Los Angeles
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
___
Saturday’s Games
New York 82, Washington 79
Indiana 73, Connecticut 67
Minnesota 99, Phoenix 68
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 118, Atlanta 95
Seattle 84, Los Angeles 74
Monday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments