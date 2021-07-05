WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|New York
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Indiana
|2
|16
|.111
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Seattle
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Phoenix
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Los Angeles
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
___
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 118, Atlanta 95
Seattle 84, Los Angeles 74
Monday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments