WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|New York
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|12
|.333
|6½
|Indiana
|3
|16
|.158
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Phoenix
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Los Angeles
|6
|12
|.333
|8
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana 82, New York 69
Connecticut 84, Atlanta 72
Phoenix 85, Seattle 77
Minnesota 77, Las Vegas 67
Saturday’s Games
Washington 89, Chicago 85, OT
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
