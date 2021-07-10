Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684
Chicago 10 10 .500
New York 10 10 .500
Washington 8 10 .444
Atlanta 6 12 .333
Indiana 3 16 .158 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 5 .750
Las Vegas 14 6 .700 1
Minnesota 11 7 .611 3
Phoenix 9 9 .500 5
Dallas 9 11 .450 6
Los Angeles 6 12 .333 8

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 82, New York 69

Connecticut 84, Atlanta 72

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Phoenix 85, Seattle 77

Minnesota 77, Las Vegas 67

Saturday’s Games

Washington 89, Chicago 85, OT

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent