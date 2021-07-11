WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Atlanta
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Indiana
|4
|16
|.200
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Phoenix
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Los Angeles
|6
|12
|.333
|8
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington 89, Chicago 85, OT
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79
Connecticut 71, New York 54
Indiana 79, Atlanta 68
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
2021 All-Star Game
Team WNBA vs , 7 p.m., Las Vegas
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments