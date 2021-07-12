WNBA Glance

On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700
Chicago 10 10 .500 4
New York 10 11 .476
Washington 8 10 .444 5
Atlanta 6 13 .316
Indiana 4 16 .200 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 5 .762
Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1
Minnesota 12 7 .632 3
Phoenix 9 10 .474 6
Dallas 9 12 .429 7
Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79

Connecticut 71, New York 54

Indiana 79, Atlanta 68

Seattle 82, Phoenix 75

Minnesota 86, Los Angeles 61

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

2021 All-Star Game

Team WNBA vs , 7 p.m., Las Vegas

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

