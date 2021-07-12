WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Chicago
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Atlanta
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Indiana
|4
|16
|.200
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Las Vegas
|15
|6
|.714
|1
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|Phoenix
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Dallas
|9
|12
|.429
|7
|Los Angeles
|6
|13
|.316
|9
___
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 95, Dallas 79
Connecticut 71, New York 54
Indiana 79, Atlanta 68
Seattle 82, Phoenix 75
Minnesota 86, Los Angeles 61
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
2021 All-Star Game
Team WNBA vs , 7 p.m., Las Vegas
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
