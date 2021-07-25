Trending:
Wood expected to start for the Giants against the Pirates

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-37, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (8-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -177, Pirates +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Pittsburgh will meet on Sunday.

The Giants are 30-15 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Pirates have gone 17-34 away from home. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 82 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 18 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 10-2. Wil Crowe earned his second victory and Gregory Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Kevin Gausman took his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski is second on the Giants with 42 RBIs and is batting .229.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 57 RBIs and is batting .307.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .301 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

