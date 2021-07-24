Woodford expected to start for the Cardinals against Reds

St. Louis Cardinals (49-49, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-47, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-1, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.39 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -179, Cardinals +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Reds are 25-25 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .411 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .582 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Cardinals are 21-29 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .384 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-5. Brad Brach earned his first victory and Kyle Farmer went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Giovanny Gallegos took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is batting .291.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 59 RBIs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .235 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

