Woodruff expected to start for Milwaukee against Chicago

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (58-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-41, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.94 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.12 ERA, .83 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -137, White Sox +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago will face off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 29-23 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .223 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .291.

The White Sox are 23-23 on the road. Chicago has slugged .418 this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .476 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-1. Corbin Burnes notched his sixth victory and Rowdy Tellez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Carlos Rodon registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 39 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 37 extra base hits and 75 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

