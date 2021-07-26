WTA Belgrade 125 Results

Monday

At Novak Tennis Center

Belgrade

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Red clay

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade 125 at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Jessika Ponchet (1), France, def. Elena Milovanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-2.

Camilla Rosatello (4), Italy, def. Tamara Curovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6.

Ekaterina Yashina, Russia, def. Shalimar Talbi (2), Belarus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Tara Wurth, Croatia, def. Zuzana Zlochova (3), Slovakia, 6-0, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Jana Fett, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

