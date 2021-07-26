On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Belgrade 125 Results

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 8:33 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Novak Tennis Center

Belgrade

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Red clay

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade 125 at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Jessika Ponchet (1), France, def. Elena Milovanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-2.

Camilla Rosatello (4), Italy, def. Tamara Curovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6.

Ekaterina Yashina, Russia, def. Shalimar Talbi (2), Belarus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Tara Wurth, Croatia, def. Zuzana Zlochova (3), Slovakia, 6-0, 6-1.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Jana Fett, Croatia, 6-1, 6-2.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon