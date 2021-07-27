WTA Charleston 125 Results

Tuesday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Charleston 125 at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Varvara Lepchenko (4), United States, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-1, 7-5.
Lauren Davis (2), United States, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Allie Kiick, United States, def. Sachia Vickery (7), United States, 6-4, 2-1, ret.
Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Usue Maitane Arconada (8), United States, 7-5, 6-3.
