WTA Charleston 125 Results

Thursday

At Family Circle Tennis Center

Charleston, S.C.

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Red clay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Charleston 125 at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, def. Maddison Inglis (3), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Maria Mateas, United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.