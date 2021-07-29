WTA Charleston 125 Results

Thursday
At Family Circle Tennis Center
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Charleston 125 at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, def. Maddison Inglis (3), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.
Maria Mateas, United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
