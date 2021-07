WTA Gdynia Results

Friday

At Arka Tennis Club

Gdynia, Poland

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

GDYNIA, POLAND (AP) _ Results Friday from Gdynia at Arka Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, and Irina Bara, Romania, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Miyu Kato (1), Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

