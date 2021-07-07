WTA Hamburg European Open Results

Wednesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Marina Melnikova, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments