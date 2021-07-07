On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Hamburg European Open Results

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 6:59 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Marina Melnikova, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

