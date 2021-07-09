On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

WTA Hamburg European Open Results

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 8:43 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Danielle Collins (4), United States, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Dayana Yastremska (1), Ukraine, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Tamara Zidansek (3), Slovenia, 6-2, 6-4.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-5.

