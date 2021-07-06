On Air: Federal Tech Talk
WTA Hamburg European Open Results

July 6, 2021 8:23 am
Tuesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Mandy Minella (7), Luxembourg, def. Kristina Kucova (2), Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (4), Romania, def. Isabella Shinikova (5), Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-3.

Anna Zaja, Germany, def. Katharina Gerlach (6), Germany, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Marina Melnikova (3), Russia, def. Katharina Hobgarski, Germany, 6-4, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Bernarda Pera (7), United States, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-1, 6-2.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sara Errani, Italy, and Irina Bara, Romania, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel (2), United States, 6-2, 6-2.

