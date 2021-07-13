WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Tuesday
At Europe Tennis Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.
Ana Bogdan (5), Romania, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 7-5.
