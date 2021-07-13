WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Tuesday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Ana Bogdan (5), Romania, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.