WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 7:01 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Friday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

