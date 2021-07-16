WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Friday

At Europe Tennis Center

Budapest, Hungary

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Friday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.