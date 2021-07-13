On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 6:25 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, def. Lucie Havlickova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Xinyu Wang, China, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent