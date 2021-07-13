WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Tuesday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.
Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, def. Lucie Havlickova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Xinyu Wang, China, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.
Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments