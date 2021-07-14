WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Wednesday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Grace Min, United States, def. Nina Stojanovic (7), Serbia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek (4), Netherlands, def. Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, and Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.
