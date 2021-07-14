On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 6:19 am
Wednesday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Grace Min, United States, def. Nina Stojanovic (7), Serbia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Tereza Martincova (8), Czech Republic, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek (4), Netherlands, def. Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, and Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (3), Czech Republic, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.

