Sports News

WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

The Associated Press
July 12, 2021 6:04 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At TK Sparta Praha

Prague

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Monday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Greet Minnen (9), Belgium, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Grace Min, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, def. Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Samantha Murray Sharan and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Miriam Kolodziejova and Lucie Havlickova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Sports News

