WTA Livesport Prague Open Results

Monday
At TK Sparta Praha
Prague
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Monday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Greet Minnen (9), Belgium, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.
Grace Min, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Asia Muhammad, United States, def. Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Samantha Murray Sharan and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Miriam Kolodziejova and Lucie Havlickova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.
