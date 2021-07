WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Friday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Friday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Oceane Dodin (6), France, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

