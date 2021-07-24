WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Saturday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Oceane Dodin (6), France, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Danielle Collins (1), United States, def. Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-4, 6-3.

