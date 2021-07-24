WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Saturday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Oceane Dodin (6), France, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1.
Danielle Collins (1), United States, def. Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-4, 6-3.
