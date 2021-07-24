On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 2:10 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Oceane Dodin (6), France, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Danielle Collins (1), United States, def. Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon