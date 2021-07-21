WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Wednesday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Jil Teichmann (3), Switzerland, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

