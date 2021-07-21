WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Wednesday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Jil Teichmann (3), Switzerland, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-3, 7-5.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments