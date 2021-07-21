On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 11:34 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Jil Teichmann (3), Switzerland, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center