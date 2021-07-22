WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Thursday

At Country Time Club

Palermo, Italy

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Astra Sharma (7), Australia, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek (2), Netherlands, 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.

