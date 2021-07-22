WTA Palermo Ladies Open Results

Thursday
At Country Time Club
Palermo, Italy
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Red clay
PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Astra Sharma (7), Australia, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-4, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek (2), Netherlands, 6-1, 5-7, 10-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments