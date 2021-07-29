On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WWE star: Ringside seats, beer for return of stolen necklace

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 9:06 am
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — WWE star Sheamus is offering ring-side seats and “many beers” to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft in May of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, police said. Video surveillance shows a man believed to be in his mid to late 20s leaving the building, university police said.

The set where WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and pay-per-view events are filmed moved in March from St. Petersburg to the Yuengling Center. The set was being used in May when the theft occurred.

Sheamus, whose legal name is Stephen Farrelly, tweeted in June that he would appreciate it if the internet sleuths could help track down his stolen necklace. He offered anyone who returned his necklace “ring-side seats” and “many beers.”

