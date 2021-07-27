Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge returns from COVID-19 IL

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the moves before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Judge started in right field and batted second against the Rays.

Both went on the IL July 16.

Judge and Higashioka took batting practice on Monday’s off day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training complex, in Tampa, Florida.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Yankees (51-47) started Tuesday 9½ games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Rays.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service