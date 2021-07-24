On Air: Issues in the News
Yarbrough, Rays to face Mejia, Indians

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (59-39, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (48-47, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-5, 7.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 24-21 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .397 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rays have gone 29-21 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-5. Matt Wisler recorded his third victory and Ji-Man Choi went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Nick Wittgren registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 20 home runs and is slugging .524.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 66 RBIs and is batting .241.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Bradley Zimmer: (illness), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

