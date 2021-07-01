Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Young out, Capela available for Hawks in Game 5 vs. Bucks

STEVE MEGARGEE
July 1, 2021 7:23 pm
1 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will join Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in sitting out Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night due to injuries.

Young, who had been listed as questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot, will miss a second straight game.

“He’s feeling a little better, but not good enough to put on the uniform tonight,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

Young did note that center Clint Capela would be available to play Thursday. Capela, who has inflammation in his right eye, also had been listed as questionable.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

The Hawks and Bucks are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

The Hawks announced Young’s status hours after the Bucks declared Antetokounmpo out for Thursday’s game due to a hyperextended left knee.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after trying to block a Capela dunk attempt in the third quarter of Atlanta’s 110-88 Game 4 victory on Tuesday.

Young got hurt while accidentally stepping on an official’s foot along the sideline in the Hawks’ 113-102 Game 3 loss.

Capela was struck in the right eye by an inadvertent elbow from Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket late in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman