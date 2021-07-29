Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Youth Olympics athlete dies after training accident in Cuba

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 4:37 am
< a min read
      

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Youth Olympics hammer thrower Alegna Osorio has died from head injuries sustained in a training accident, the Cuban national sports institute said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Osorio was struck by a hammer at a track and field stadium in Cuba in April.

“We share this unbearable pain with her family,” said Osvaldo Vento, the president of Cuba’s national sports institute.

Osorio placed fourth in the girls’ event at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics and took bronze at the Pan-American under-20 championships two years ago.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

The teenager’s death was noted at the Tokyo Olympics by United States hammer thrower Gwen Berry ahead of her event starting on Sunday.

“Sending love to her family during this time. This is so sad,” Berry wrote on her Twitter account.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality