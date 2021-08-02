Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2 swimmers drop out of hot Olympic marathon swimming

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 7:17 pm
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — David Aubry of France dropped out of the men’s 10-kilometer Olympic marathon swimming in the later stages of the seven-lap race.

He was wheeled off on a stretcher after coming out of the water Thursday.

Aubry had raced near the back of the 26-man field.

Also dropping out was Hector Pardoe of Britain.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

The race went off with temperatures in the 80s Fahrenheit (20s Celsius) and humidity of 69%.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines