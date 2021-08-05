Trending:
2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinees

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 6:35 pm
Modern-era enshrinees from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020:

Steve Atwater, Safety 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Steve Hutchinson, Guard 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

Edgerrin James, Running Back 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Troy Polamalu, Safety 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers

