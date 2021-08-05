2021 Hall of Fame List

Trending:
The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 6:36 pm
Modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021:

Alan Faneca, Guard 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver 2007-2015 Detroit Lions

John Lynch, Free Safety 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning, Quarterback Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver Broncos 2012-2015

Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety Oakland Raiders 1998-2005, Green Bay Packers 2006-2012, Oakland Raiders 2013-2015

Coach

Tom Flores, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders 1979-1987, Seattle Seahawks 1992-1994

Contributor

Bill Nunn, Scout/Personnel Executive

Senior

Drew Pearson, Wide Receiver Dallas Cowboys 1973-1983

