Sports News

2021 NFL Preseason Schedule

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 11:30 am
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 12

Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Tennessee at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 19

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3
Friday, Aug. 27

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

New England at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m. (NBC)

