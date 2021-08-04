2022 Major League Schedule

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday, March 31
Arizona at Milwaukee
Atlanta at Miami
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.
Detroit at Seattle
Kansas City at Cleveland
L.A. Angels at Oakland
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
N.Y. Yankees at Texas
Philadelphia at Houston
San Francisco at San Diego
St. Louis at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at Boston
Toronto at Baltimore
Washington at N.Y. Mets
|Friday, April 1
Arizona at Milwaukee
Atlanta at Miami
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
Detroit at Seattle
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Friday, April 1
L.A. Angels at Oakland
N.Y. Yankees at Texas
San Francisco at San Diego
|Saturday, April 2
Arizona at Milwaukee
Atlanta at Miami
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
Detroit at Seattle
Kansas City at Cleveland
L.A. Angels at Oakland
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
N.Y. Yankees at Texas
Philadelphia at Houston
San Francisco at San Diego
St. Louis at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at Boston
Toronto at Baltimore
Washington at N.Y. Mets
|Sunday, April 3
Atlanta at Miami
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
Detroit at Seattle
Kansas City at Cleveland
L.A. Angels at Oakland
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
N.Y. Yankees at Texas
Philadelphia at Houston
San Francisco at San Diego
St. Louis at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at Boston
Toronto at Baltimore
Washington at N.Y. Mets
|Monday, April 4
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
Baltimore at Boston
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City
Detroit at Oakland
L.A. Angels at Seattle
Minnesota at Cleveland
N.Y. Yankees at Houston
Philadelphia at Washington
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
San Francisco at Milwaukee
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
Tampa Bay at Toronto
Texas at Miami
|Tuesday, April 5
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
Baltimore at Boston
Colorado at San Diego
Detroit at Oakland
L.A. Angels at Seattle
Minnesota at Cleveland
N.Y. Yankees at Houston
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
San Francisco at Milwaukee
Tampa Bay at Toronto
Texas at Miami
|Wednesday, April 6
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
Baltimore at Boston
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City
Colorado at San Diego
Detroit at Oakland
Minnesota at Cleveland
N.Y. Yankees at Houston
Philadelphia at Washington
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
San Francisco at Milwaukee
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
Tampa Bay at Toronto
Texas at Miami
|Thursday, April 7
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City
Cincinnati at Atlanta
Houston at L.A. Angels
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
N.Y. Mets at Washington
Pittsburgh at St. Louis
San Diego at Arizona
Seattle at Minnesota
|Friday, April 8
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
Chicago White Sox at Detroit
Cincinnati at Atlanta
Cleveland at Kansas City
Houston at L.A. Angels
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado
Miami at San Francisco
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
N.Y. Mets at Washington
Oakland at Philadelphia
San Diego at Arizona
Texas at Toronto
|Saturday, April 9
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
Chicago White Sox at Detroit
Cincinnati at Atlanta
Cleveland at Kansas City
Houston at L.A. Angels
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado
Miami at San Francisco
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
N.Y. Mets at Washington
Oakland at Philadelphia
Pittsburgh at St. Louis
San Diego at Arizona
Seattle at Minnesota
Texas at Toronto
|Sunday, April 10
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
Chicago White Sox at Detroit
Cincinnati at Atlanta
Cleveland at Kansas City
Houston at L.A. Angels
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado
Miami at San Francisco
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
N.Y. Mets at Washington
Oakland at Philadelphia
Pittsburgh at St. Louis
San Diego at Arizona
Seattle at Minnesota
Texas at Toronto
|Monday, April 11
Boston at Detroit
Cleveland at Kansas City
Colorado at Texas
Miami at L.A. Angels
Milwaukee at Baltimore
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
Oakland at Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh at St. Louis
San Diego at San Francisco
Seattle at Minnesota
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
Washington at Atlanta
|Tuesday, April 12
Boston at Detroit
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
Cleveland at Cincinnati
Colorado at Texas
Houston at Arizona
Kansas City at St. Louis
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota
Miami at L.A. Angels
Milwaukee at Baltimore
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
Oakland at Tampa Bay
San Diego at San Francisco
Seattle at Chicago White Sox
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
Washington at Atlanta
|Wednesday, April 13
Boston at Detroit
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
Cleveland at Cincinnati
Houston at Arizona
Kansas City at St. Louis
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota
Milwaukee at Baltimore
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
Oakland at Tampa Bay
San Diego at San Francisco
Seattle at Chicago White Sox
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
Washington at Atlanta
|Thursday, April 14
Atlanta at San Diego
Chicago Cubs at Colorado
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
Detroit at Kansas City
L.A. Angels at Texas
Oakland at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at Miami
Seattle at Chicago White Sox
St. Louis at Milwaukee
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
Washington at Pittsburgh
|Friday, April 15
Arizona at N.Y. Mets
Atlanta at San Diego
Chicago Cubs at Colorado
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
Detroit at Kansas City
Houston at Seattle
L.A. Angels at Texas
Minnesota at Boston
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Oakland at Toronto
Philadelphia at Miami
San Francisco at Cleveland
St. Louis at Milwaukee
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox
Washington at Pittsburgh
|Saturday, April 16
Arizona at N.Y. Mets
Atlanta at San Diego
Chicago Cubs at Colorado
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
Detroit at Kansas City
Houston at Seattle
L.A. Angels at Texas
Minnesota at Boston
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Oakland at Toronto
Philadelphia at Miami
San Francisco at Cleveland
St. Louis at Milwaukee
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox
Washington at Pittsburgh
|Sunday, April 17
Arizona at N.Y. Mets
Atlanta at San Diego
Chicago Cubs at Colorado
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
Detroit at Kansas City
Houston at Seattle
L.A. Angels at Texas
Minnesota at Boston
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Oakland at Toronto
Philadelphia at Miami
San Francisco at Cleveland
St. Louis at Milwaukee
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox
Washington at Pittsburgh
|Monday, April 18
Arizona at Washington
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
Baltimore at Oakland
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
Cincinnati at San Diego
L.A. Angels at Houston
Minnesota at Boston
Philadelphia at Colorado
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs
|Tuesday, April 19
Arizona at Washington
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
Baltimore at Oakland
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
Cincinnati at San Diego
L.A. Angels at Houston
Minnesota at Kansas City
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit
Philadelphia at Colorado
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets
St. Louis at Miami
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs
Texas at Seattle
Toronto at Boston
|Wednesday, April 20
Arizona at Washington
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
Baltimore at Oakland
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
Cincinnati at San Diego
L.A. Angels at Houston
Minnesota at Kansas City
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit
Philadelphia at Colorado
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets
St. Louis at Miami
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs
Texas at Seattle
Toronto at Boston
|Thursday, April 21
Arizona at Washington
Baltimore at Oakland
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
Minnesota at Kansas City
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets
St. Louis at Miami
Texas at Seattle
Toronto at Boston
|Friday, April 22
Baltimore at L.A. Angels
Boston at Tampa Bay
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
Colorado at Detroit
Kansas City at Seattle
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
Miami at Atlanta
Milwaukee at Philadelphia
N.Y. Mets at Arizona
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
San Francisco at Washington
St. Louis at Cincinnati
Texas at Oakland
Toronto at Houston
|Saturday, April 23
Baltimore at L.A. Angels
Boston at Tampa Bay
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
Colorado at Detroit
Kansas City at Seattle
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
Miami at Atlanta
Milwaukee at Philadelphia
N.Y. Mets at Arizona
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
San Francisco at Washington
St. Louis at Cincinnati
Texas at Oakland
Toronto at Houston
|Sunday, April 24
Baltimore at L.A. Angels
Boston at Tampa Bay
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees
Colorado at Detroit
Kansas City at Seattle
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
Miami at Atlanta
Milwaukee at Philadelphia
N.Y. Mets at Arizona
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
San Francisco at Washington
St. Louis at Cincinnati
Texas at Oakland
Toronto at Houston
|Monday, April 25
Boston at Toronto
Cleveland at L.A. Angels
Colorado at Philadelphia
Houston at Texas
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis
|Tuesday, April 26
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
Boston at Toronto
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
Cleveland at L.A. Angels
Colorado at Philadelphia
Detroit at Minnesota
Houston at Texas
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
Miami at Washington
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis
Oakland at San Francisco
San Diego at Cincinnati
Seattle at Tampa Bay
|Wednesday, April 27
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
Boston at Toronto
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
Cleveland at L.A. Angels
Colorado at Philadelphia
Detroit at Minnesota
Houston at Texas
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
Miami at Washington
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis
Oakland at San Francisco
San Diego at Cincinnati
Seattle at Tampa Bay
|Thursday, April 28
Arizona at St. Louis
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
Boston at Toronto
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
Cleveland at L.A. Angels
Colorado at Philadelphia
Detroit at Minnesota
Houston at Texas
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
Miami at Washington
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
San Diego at Cincinnati
Seattle at Tampa Bay
|Friday, April 29
Arizona at St. Louis
Atlanta at Texas
Boston at Baltimore
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
Cincinnati at Colorado
Cleveland at Oakland
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers
Houston at Toronto
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox
Minnesota at Tampa Bay
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
San Diego at Pittsburgh
Seattle at Miami
Washington at San Francisco
|Saturday, April 30
Arizona at St. Louis
Atlanta at Texas
Boston at Baltimore
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
Cincinnati at Colorado
Cleveland at Oakland
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers
Houston at Toronto
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox
Minnesota at Tampa Bay
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
San Diego at Pittsburgh
Seattle at Miami
Washington at San Francisco
MORE
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments