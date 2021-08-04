Trending:
Sports News

2022 Major League Schedule

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 9:49 pm
9 min read
      
Thursday, March 31

Arizona at Milwaukee

Atlanta at Miami

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Seattle

Kansas City at Cleveland

L.A. Angels at Oakland

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

N.Y. Yankees at Texas

Philadelphia at Houston

San Francisco at San Diego

St. Louis at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at Boston

Toronto at Baltimore

Washington at N.Y. Mets

Friday, April 1

Arizona at Milwaukee

Atlanta at Miami

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Seattle

Friday, April 1

L.A. Angels at Oakland

N.Y. Yankees at Texas

San Francisco at San Diego

Saturday, April 2

Arizona at Milwaukee

Atlanta at Miami

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Seattle

Kansas City at Cleveland

L.A. Angels at Oakland

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

N.Y. Yankees at Texas

Philadelphia at Houston

San Francisco at San Diego

St. Louis at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at Boston

Toronto at Baltimore

Washington at N.Y. Mets

Sunday, April 3

Atlanta at Miami

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Seattle

Kansas City at Cleveland

L.A. Angels at Oakland

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

N.Y. Yankees at Texas

Philadelphia at Houston

San Francisco at San Diego

St. Louis at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at Boston

Toronto at Baltimore

Washington at N.Y. Mets

Monday, April 4

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

Baltimore at Boston

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

Detroit at Oakland

L.A. Angels at Seattle

Minnesota at Cleveland

N.Y. Yankees at Houston

Philadelphia at Washington

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

San Francisco at Milwaukee

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

Tampa Bay at Toronto

Texas at Miami

Tuesday, April 5

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

Baltimore at Boston

Colorado at San Diego

Detroit at Oakland

L.A. Angels at Seattle

Minnesota at Cleveland

N.Y. Yankees at Houston

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

San Francisco at Milwaukee

Tampa Bay at Toronto

Texas at Miami

Wednesday, April 6

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

Baltimore at Boston

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

Colorado at San Diego

Detroit at Oakland

Minnesota at Cleveland

N.Y. Yankees at Houston

Philadelphia at Washington

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

San Francisco at Milwaukee

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

Tampa Bay at Toronto

Texas at Miami

Thursday, April 7

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City

Cincinnati at Atlanta

Houston at L.A. Angels

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

N.Y. Mets at Washington

Pittsburgh at St. Louis

San Diego at Arizona

Seattle at Minnesota

Friday, April 8

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Chicago White Sox at Detroit

Cincinnati at Atlanta

Cleveland at Kansas City

Houston at L.A. Angels

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado

Miami at San Francisco

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

N.Y. Mets at Washington

Oakland at Philadelphia

San Diego at Arizona

Texas at Toronto

Saturday, April 9

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

Chicago White Sox at Detroit

Cincinnati at Atlanta

Cleveland at Kansas City

Houston at L.A. Angels

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado

Miami at San Francisco

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

N.Y. Mets at Washington

Oakland at Philadelphia

Pittsburgh at St. Louis

San Diego at Arizona

Seattle at Minnesota

Texas at Toronto

Sunday, April 10

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

Chicago White Sox at Detroit

Cincinnati at Atlanta

Cleveland at Kansas City

Houston at L.A. Angels

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado

Miami at San Francisco

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

N.Y. Mets at Washington

Oakland at Philadelphia

Pittsburgh at St. Louis

San Diego at Arizona

Seattle at Minnesota

Texas at Toronto

Monday, April 11

Boston at Detroit

Cleveland at Kansas City

Colorado at Texas

Miami at L.A. Angels

Milwaukee at Baltimore

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

Oakland at Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh at St. Louis

San Diego at San Francisco

Seattle at Minnesota

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

Washington at Atlanta

Tuesday, April 12

Boston at Detroit

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Colorado at Texas

Houston at Arizona

Kansas City at St. Louis

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota

Miami at L.A. Angels

Milwaukee at Baltimore

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

Oakland at Tampa Bay

San Diego at San Francisco

Seattle at Chicago White Sox

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

Washington at Atlanta

Wednesday, April 13

Boston at Detroit

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Houston at Arizona

Kansas City at St. Louis

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota

Milwaukee at Baltimore

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

Oakland at Tampa Bay

San Diego at San Francisco

Seattle at Chicago White Sox

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

Washington at Atlanta

Thursday, April 14

Atlanta at San Diego

Chicago Cubs at Colorado

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Kansas City

L.A. Angels at Texas

Oakland at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at Miami

Seattle at Chicago White Sox

St. Louis at Milwaukee

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

Washington at Pittsburgh

Friday, April 15

Arizona at N.Y. Mets

Atlanta at San Diego

Chicago Cubs at Colorado

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Kansas City

Houston at Seattle

L.A. Angels at Texas

Minnesota at Boston

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Oakland at Toronto

Philadelphia at Miami

San Francisco at Cleveland

St. Louis at Milwaukee

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox

Washington at Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 16

Arizona at N.Y. Mets

Atlanta at San Diego

Chicago Cubs at Colorado

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Kansas City

Houston at Seattle

L.A. Angels at Texas

Minnesota at Boston

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Oakland at Toronto

Philadelphia at Miami

San Francisco at Cleveland

St. Louis at Milwaukee

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox

Washington at Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 17

Arizona at N.Y. Mets

Atlanta at San Diego

Chicago Cubs at Colorado

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers

Detroit at Kansas City

Houston at Seattle

L.A. Angels at Texas

Minnesota at Boston

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Oakland at Toronto

Philadelphia at Miami

San Francisco at Cleveland

St. Louis at Milwaukee

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox

Washington at Pittsburgh

Monday, April 18

Arizona at Washington

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

Baltimore at Oakland

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

Cincinnati at San Diego

L.A. Angels at Houston

Minnesota at Boston

Philadelphia at Colorado

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs

Tuesday, April 19

Arizona at Washington

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

Baltimore at Oakland

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

Cincinnati at San Diego

L.A. Angels at Houston

Minnesota at Kansas City

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

Philadelphia at Colorado

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets

St. Louis at Miami

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs

Texas at Seattle

Toronto at Boston

Wednesday, April 20

Arizona at Washington

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

Baltimore at Oakland

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

Cincinnati at San Diego

L.A. Angels at Houston

Minnesota at Kansas City

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

Philadelphia at Colorado

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets

St. Louis at Miami

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs

Texas at Seattle

Toronto at Boston

Thursday, April 21

Arizona at Washington

Baltimore at Oakland

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

Minnesota at Kansas City

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets

St. Louis at Miami

Texas at Seattle

Toronto at Boston

Friday, April 22

Baltimore at L.A. Angels

Boston at Tampa Bay

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

Colorado at Detroit

Kansas City at Seattle

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

Miami at Atlanta

Milwaukee at Philadelphia

N.Y. Mets at Arizona

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

San Francisco at Washington

St. Louis at Cincinnati

Texas at Oakland

Toronto at Houston

Saturday, April 23

Baltimore at L.A. Angels

Boston at Tampa Bay

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

Colorado at Detroit

Kansas City at Seattle

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

Miami at Atlanta

Milwaukee at Philadelphia

N.Y. Mets at Arizona

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

San Francisco at Washington

St. Louis at Cincinnati

Texas at Oakland

Toronto at Houston

Sunday, April 24

Baltimore at L.A. Angels

Boston at Tampa Bay

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

Colorado at Detroit

Kansas City at Seattle

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

Miami at Atlanta

Milwaukee at Philadelphia

N.Y. Mets at Arizona

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

San Francisco at Washington

St. Louis at Cincinnati

Texas at Oakland

Toronto at Houston

Monday, April 25

Boston at Toronto

Cleveland at L.A. Angels

Colorado at Philadelphia

Houston at Texas

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis

Tuesday, April 26

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

Boston at Toronto

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

Cleveland at L.A. Angels

Colorado at Philadelphia

Detroit at Minnesota

Houston at Texas

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

Miami at Washington

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis

Oakland at San Francisco

San Diego at Cincinnati

Seattle at Tampa Bay

Wednesday, April 27

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

Boston at Toronto

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

Cleveland at L.A. Angels

Colorado at Philadelphia

Detroit at Minnesota

Houston at Texas

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

Miami at Washington

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis

Oakland at San Francisco

San Diego at Cincinnati

Seattle at Tampa Bay

Thursday, April 28

Arizona at St. Louis

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

Boston at Toronto

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

Cleveland at L.A. Angels

Colorado at Philadelphia

Detroit at Minnesota

Houston at Texas

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

Miami at Washington

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

San Diego at Cincinnati

Seattle at Tampa Bay

Friday, April 29

Arizona at St. Louis

Atlanta at Texas

Boston at Baltimore

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

Cincinnati at Colorado

Cleveland at Oakland

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

Houston at Toronto

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox

Minnesota at Tampa Bay

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

San Diego at Pittsburgh

Seattle at Miami

Washington at San Francisco

Saturday, April 30

Arizona at St. Louis

Atlanta at Texas

Boston at Baltimore

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

Cincinnati at Colorado

Cleveland at Oakland

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

Houston at Toronto

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox

Minnesota at Tampa Bay

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

San Diego at Pittsburgh

Seattle at Miami

Washington at San Francisco

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines