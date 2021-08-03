On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
3rd Grand Prix event moved from China to Turin, Italy

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 4:48 pm
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The third event of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, formerly the Cup of China, has been moved to Turin, Italy.

The International Skating Union made the announcement Friday of the switch for the Nov. 4-7 event, one of six in the series during the buildup to the Beijing Olympics. The Chinese Figure Skating Association informed the ISU that the meet in Chongqing could not be held.

In a statement, the ISU said it “regrets that the hosting of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Cup of China in Chongqing is no longer viable, but is pleased that an alternative solution could be found to give skaters the opportunity to compete.”

The Grand Prix begins at Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct 22-24 and will be followed by Skate Canada in Vancouver; the Turin event; NHK Trophy in Tokyo; Internationaux de France in Grenoble; and the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia. The finals are in Osaka, Japan, Dec. 9-12.

