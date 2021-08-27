On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

86-year old driver Tony Dandeo wins race at Freehold Raceway

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Tony Dandeo became the oldest driver to win a harness race in New Jersey when the 86-year-old guided Stick That Lip Out to a two-length victory at Freehold Raceway on Friday.

Dandeo broke the mark set by George McCandless, who drove Kehms Scooter to victory at Freehold on Oct. 20, 1994, at the age of 83.

Dandeo, who turned 86 just a week ago, put Stick That Lip Out on the lead at the start of the 10th race and won the mile race in 1:59.2 for owner August Santore and trainer John Wyatt.

The win was the 234th in Dandeo’s career, which has spanned several decades. His most recent win came in April 2016 with Mickey Blu.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue