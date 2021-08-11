Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alcantara, Marlins to take on Weathers, Padres

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (47-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-49, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-4, 5.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Marlins +147; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 40-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .412 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .651 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Marlins are 20-40 on the road. Miami is slugging .374 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .474.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-5. Pierce Johnson earned his third victory and Wil Myers went 2-for-2 for San Diego. Richard Bleier registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 78 RBIs and is batting .282.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (illness), Jon Berti: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving