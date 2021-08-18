Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Alejandro Bedoya scores, Philadelphia beats NYCFC 1-0

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya scored his first goal of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia (8-5-7) to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for the MLS shutout lead with eight.

Bedoya banged home a header in the 67th minute off Kai Wagner’s arcing ball from the left sideline.

NYCFC (9-6-4) had its unbeaten streak end at six.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing