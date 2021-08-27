Trending:
Allen expected to start as Cleveland hosts Boston

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (73-56, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (63-62, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 9.53 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +155, Red Sox -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Boston will meet on Friday.

The Indians are 34-28 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Red Sox are 32-30 on the road. Boston is slugging .446 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 126 hits and has 44 RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 66 extra base hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

