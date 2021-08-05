On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American defender Vines transfers from Colorado to Antwerp

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 1:21 pm
< a min read
      

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American defender Sam Vines is transferring to Belgium’s Antwerp from Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.

The 22-year-old joined the Rapids’ academy when he was 13. H was signed as a hometown player at 18 and made his first-team debut later that year.

Vines had two goals and four assists in 53 MLS matches and was part of the U.S. team that won this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“This is the right moment for both him and the club to take this step,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a statement Thursday. “His career progression and success at both club and international level is a testament to the investment our club has made in developing young talent.”

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines