On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 63 42 .600 _
Boston 63 43 .594 ½
New York 56 48 .538
Toronto 54 48 .529
Baltimore 37 67 .356 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 44 .585 _
Cleveland 51 51 .500 9
Detroit 51 57 .472 12
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16
Minnesota 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 64 41 .610 _
Oakland 59 47 .557
Seattle 56 49 .533 8
Los Angeles 52 52 .500 11½
Texas 37 67 .356 26½

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

San Francisco 8, Houston 6

Baltimore 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1

Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 11

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 4-7), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard