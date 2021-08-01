All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|63
|42
|.600
|_
|Boston
|63
|43
|.594
|½
|New York
|56
|48
|.538
|6½
|Toronto
|54
|48
|.529
|7½
|Baltimore
|37
|67
|.356
|25½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|_
|Cleveland
|51
|51
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|Kansas City
|45
|59
|.433
|16
|Minnesota
|44
|62
|.415
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|41
|.610
|_
|Oakland
|59
|47
|.557
|5½
|Seattle
|56
|49
|.533
|8
|Los Angeles
|52
|52
|.500
|11½
|Texas
|37
|67
|.356
|26½
___
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0
San Francisco 8, Houston 6
Baltimore 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1
Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 11
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 4-7), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
