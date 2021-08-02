All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|64
|42
|.604
|_
|Boston
|63
|44
|.589
|1½
|New York
|56
|48
|.538
|7
|Toronto
|54
|49
|.524
|8½
|Baltimore
|37
|67
|.356
|26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|51
|.505
|8½
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|Kansas City
|45
|59
|.433
|16
|Minnesota
|44
|62
|.415
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|42
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|4½
|Seattle
|56
|50
|.528
|8
|Los Angeles
|52
|53
|.495
|11½
|Texas
|38
|67
|.362
|25½
___
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco 5, Houston 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
