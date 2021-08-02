Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 64 42 .604 _
Boston 63 44 .589
New York 56 48 .538 7
Toronto 54 49 .524
Baltimore 37 67 .356 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 44 .585 _
Cleveland 52 51 .505
Detroit 51 57 .472 12
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16
Minnesota 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 64 42 .604 _
Oakland 60 47 .561
Seattle 56 50 .528 8
Los Angeles 52 53 .495 11½
Texas 38 67 .362 25½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

