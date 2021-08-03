All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|64
|43
|.598
|_
|Boston
|63
|44
|.589
|1
|New York
|56
|49
|.533
|7
|Toronto
|54
|49
|.524
|8
|Baltimore
|38
|67
|.362
|25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|51
|.505
|8½
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|Kansas City
|45
|59
|.433
|16
|Minnesota
|44
|62
|.415
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|42
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|4½
|Seattle
|57
|50
|.533
|7½
|Los Angeles
|52
|54
|.491
|12
|Texas
|39
|67
|.368
|25
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
