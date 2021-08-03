On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 64 43 .598 _
Boston 63 44 .589 1
New York 56 49 .533 7
Toronto 54 49 .524 8
Baltimore 38 67 .362 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 44 .585 _
Cleveland 52 51 .505
Detroit 51 57 .472 12
Kansas City 45 59 .433 16
Minnesota 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 64 42 .604 _
Oakland 60 47 .561
Seattle 57 50 .533
Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12
Texas 39 67 .368 25

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda