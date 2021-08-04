On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _
Boston 63 45 .583
New York 57 49 .538
Toronto 55 49 .529
Baltimore 38 68 .358 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 44 .589 _
Cleveland 52 52 .500
Detroit 52 57 .477 12
Kansas City 45 60 .429 17
Minnesota 45 63 .417 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 65 42 .607 _
Oakland 60 48 .556
Seattle 58 51 .532 8
Los Angeles 53 54 .495 12
Texas 39 68 .364 26

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

