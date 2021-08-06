On Air: Agency in Focus
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _
Boston 64 46 .582
New York 59 49 .546
Toronto 57 49 .538
Baltimore 38 69 .355 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 46 .578 _
Cleveland 52 54 .491
Detroit 53 58 .477 11
Kansas City 47 60 .439 15
Minnesota 46 63 .422 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 65 44 .596 _
Oakland 61 48 .560 4
Seattle 58 52 .527
Los Angeles 55 54 .505 10
Texas 39 70 .358 26

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0

Toronto 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 5, Houston 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11), 2:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 7-10), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-5), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-6) at Houston (Garcia 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

